CHATHAM, Va. Mary Ann Campbell Blair Harris, age 87, of Chatham, Va., entered into rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Danville. She was born on December 20, 1932, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Buford Campbell and the late Lucy Ingram Campbell. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John J. Blair and is survived by her husband, Emmett Easley Harris. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church and loved her Wednesday Bible study and loved the Lord. She was a loving, wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Jerry (Debbie) Blair, Charles (Kim) Blair, and Keith (Cynthia) Blair; a daughter, Cindy Blair (David Arrington); six grandchildren, Kristie Rogers, Brandon Blair, Jeremy Blair, Candace Saunders, Brian Blair, and Jennifer Baggerly; five great-grandchildren, A.J. Rogers, Kristen Rogers, Brianna Blair, Braylee Blair, and Bryson Baggerly; two brothers, Bobby Campbell and Harry Campbell; two sisters, Patricia Strader and Linda Sprigg; and three stepchildren, Ricky Harris, Terry Harris, and Janet Holland. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Blair; two grandchildren, Melissa Blair and Heather Yeatts; and brothers, Joe Campbell, Frank Campbell, Howard Campbell, and Don Campbell. Funeral services will be conducted at Concord United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Burial Park. The family will receive friends at Concord United Methodist Church on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 7 until 8 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence, 3852 Marion Rd., Chatham, or the residence of Keith and Cynthia Blair, 483 Maysville Rd., Chatham. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Gideons International. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Harris family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
