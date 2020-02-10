Barbara Weaver Harris, age 74, of Avalon Drive, Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her residence after a one year decline in her health. She lived most of her life in Danville, Va., and retired from Dan River Mills, Inc., where she worked in the sewing room. She was of the Baptist faith. She was predeceased by her husband, J. Alvin Harris, on November 30, 1994, and two sisters, Judy Powell and Martha Moore. She is survived by a sister, Peggy Hunter (George), and a brother, Fred Weaver (Linda). She also leaves two sons, Justin Snow (Betty) and Clifton Andrew Harris; a daughter, Pasqualina Hall; a grandson, Brian Hall and a GREAT-grandson, Christopher Hall. The family will receive friends at the residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Harris family. Online condolences may be made at a www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
