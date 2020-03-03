Alfred James Harris, 84, formerly of 1542 Mountain Hill Rd., Ringgold, Va., died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Piney Forest Health and Rehab, after being in declining health for the past several years. He was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on February 6, 1936, a son of the late Lennie James Harris and the late Jessie Frances Marshall Harris. He spent all of his life in the Mountain Hill Community of Ringgold, Va., where he worked for Dan River, Inc. He was a lifetime member of the Nondenominational Christian Tabernacle. He was married to Cora Ann Leonard Harris, who predeceased him. He is survived by two sons, Mark Harris (Jan), of Sutherlin, Va., and Daryl Harris, of Danville, Va.; three step daughters, Shelby Harris, of Ringgold, Va., Lishie Byam, of Danville, Va., and Cindy Hamlett, of Durham, N.C.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Patsy H. Wilson (Dillard), of Ringgold, Va.; a brother, Luther E. Harris, of Ringgold, Va.; and two brother-in-laws, Roy Bibee and Jerry Hobbs. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sons, J.C. Harris and Radford Ray Harris; a brother, Leon Harris; and two sisters, Sylvia H. Bibee and Ethel Garnell Hobbs. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Glen Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Harris family.

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
Glenn Hill Baptist Church
1126 Mountian Hill Road
Ringgold, VA 24586
Mar 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
2:00PM
Glenn Hill Baptist Church
1126 Mountian Hill Road
Ringgold, VA 24586
