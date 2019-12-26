MILTON, N.C. Mrs. Della Ernestine Carver Harrell of 364 Hamlett Road, Milton, N.C. passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Sovah Health, Danville, Va. A viewing will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2 until 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Family visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at Macedonia AME Church before funeral service. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 2 p.m. at Macedonia AME Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
