Evelyn Cowan Hardy died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in her sleep at the West Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville, Tenn. where she briefly had been in hospice care. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Clarence R Cowan and Lillie Delong Cowan. She lived in Danville most of her life and was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She served her church in many ways, including as president of the Women of the Church and a member of the administrative board, but always cherished the time she spent training and leading the church acolytes, where she set a great example of service for those under her care. She worked for the James T. Catlin Insurance Company for twenty years, retiring in 1985. She was married for 42 years to Bernard Louis Hardy, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1985. Evelyn was an inspiration to all who knew her and will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Bernard L Hardy Jr, of Youngsville, N.C. and his wife, Cynthia; her daughter, Beverly H Walker of Knoxville, Tenn.; as well as grandchildren, Susan Harrison (Rusty) of Houston, Texas, Janet Voorhees (Kevin) of Hoover, Ala., John Hardy (Stephanie) of Corvallis, Ore., Amy Irvin(Matt) of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Allison Hall (Phillip) of Knoxville, Tenn.; and great-grandchildren, Katherine and Sarah Voorhees, Jack and Lillie Watt and Samuel and Eli Hardy. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with the Reverend Bobbie Henley and a private interment service to follow at Highland Burial Park. The visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
