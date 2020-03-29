LITTLE RIVER, S.C. Danny A. Hardy, 72, of Little River, S.C. and formerly of Va., passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hardy was born in Danville, Va., a son of the late Jabe Andrew and Racey Lewis Hardy. He was an avid Skeet Shooter having scored 99 out of a 100 shots in the Virginia State Tournament and coming in second place. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings. Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Beatrice Novak Hardy; and son, Forrest A. Hardy. A service for the public will be held at a later date following the pandemic. A graveside service will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Longs, S.C., on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Veteran's institution in honor of his father, Jabe and his brother, Edward's service in the Navy. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
