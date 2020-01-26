Basil C. "Bud" Haraway Jr., 93, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away on January 23, 2020. Mr. Haraway was born on December 19, 1926, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Basil C. Haraway Sr. and Esther B. Haraway. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp having served during World War II. He graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, Va., and from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Bud was a past member of First Baptist Church of Danville. He was employed with Dan River Mills for 42 years, having last worked in product development. Bud was a 33rd Degree Mason, and a member of the Pythagoras Lodge in Southport, The Oak Island Masonic Lodge, and the oldest member of the Danville Chapter of the Scottish Rite Masons. He was a past master of Roman Eagle Masonic Lodge in Danville, Va. and had been a member for 70 years. Bud was a past member of the Danville Golf Club, Young Men's Club, the German Club, and Kiwanis Club. He was a life master of the American Contract Bridge League. Bud and his wife Lynda are active members of the community, having moved to Oak Island in 1991 and own Lynda Haraway Group Real Estate Survivors include his wife, Lynda Haraway of Oak Island; a son, Douglas C. Haraway and wife, Sharon, of St. Cloud, Florida; a stepdaughter Tammy Ashley of Monroe, N.C.; and a cousin, Doris Bullington. He was preceded in death by a son, William D. Haraway. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Angela Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Burial Park with Military Honors and Masonic Graveside Rites. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the funeral from 1 until 2 p.m. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street is serving the Haraway family.
Haraway Jr., Basil C. "Bud"
