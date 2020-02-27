Brian Keith Hamlett, of Danville, Va., passed away, peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born on January 12, 1958, to the late Sam and Irene Vaden Hamlett. Brian was employed at The Ginger Bread House for over 30 years, devoting his life and passion to the store and its customers, many of whom he knew by name, along with their families, and whom he cared for deeply. He was a lover of British history and culture, particularly the history of the monarchy, and he loved to curate and study antiques. Brian was an avid reader and loved to share what he'd learned from the latest book that he'd read. He was incredibly intelligent and had a wide variety of passions, all of which he could speak on brilliantly. Brian is survived by his faithful companion, Oliver, a beautiful Sheltie whose sweet and gentle spirit perfectly mirrors that of Brian's. We would like to thank all who contributed to Oliver's care during Brian's illness, he was touched by the outpouring of love and generosity shown to him and Oliver. The Ginger Bread House and The Brown Bean will be closed on Friday, February 28, 2020, in honor of Brian's memory. A celebration of Brian's life will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Townes Memorial Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to The American Cancer Society and area Humane Society. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Hamlett family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
