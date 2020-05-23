Wesley McKinley "Pike" Hall Jr., departed this life on Thursday ,May 14, 2020. Son of late Wesley and Sylvia Hall, formerly of Danville Va., he was a world renowned multi-talented recording artist/musician/producer. He was a lead guitarist for B.T. Express, a Sony BMG composer, formed/recorded with his group "Pike" and a station manager at WNJT/WNYC. https://wesleypikehalljr.muchloved.com
To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Hall, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
