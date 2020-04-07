Andrew Lee Hall, 83, of 2012 West Sunrise Dr., Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. Born February 28, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late William Henry Hall Sr. and Pearlie Wilson Hall. He was married to the late Hattie Leftwich Hall and later to Kathy Branch Hall, who survives. Graveside Rites will be conducted on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Silver Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, family visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hall family.

