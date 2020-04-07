Andrew Lee Hall, 83, of 2012 West Sunrise Dr., Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. Born February 28, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late William Henry Hall Sr. and Pearlie Wilson Hall. He was married to the late Hattie Leftwich Hall and later to Kathy Branch Hall, who survives. Graveside Rites will be conducted on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Silver Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, family visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hall family.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
3 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Danville-Pittsylvania district; officials say they are prepared, have necessary supplies for now
-
Danville woman who tested positive for coronavirus waited nearly two weeks for results
-
Health official: 'There is community transmission in Danville'
-
Goodyear extends shutdown 'until further notice'
-
Owner planned to close Danville's Main Street Coffee Emporium in June, but coronavirus sped up the process
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.