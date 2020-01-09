Curnel G. Hairston Sr., 87, of 105 Fairmont Circle, Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, N.C. Born on January 15, 1932, in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late Curnel Peter Hairston and Mary Gravley Hairston. He was married to Hazel Mills Hairston, who survives. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. The family will receive friends at the residence, 105 Fairmont Circle, Danville, Va. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post 29 will follow in the Hairston Family Cemetery. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hairston family.

