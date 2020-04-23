Hazel Mills Hairston, 87, of 105 Fairmont Circle, Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Health Care, Eden, N.C. Born on June 29, 1932, in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Bailey Mills and Mary Louise Mills. She was married to the late Curnel George Hairston Sr. She was survived by two sons, Gary Hairston (Michelle) of Danville, Va., and Michael Hairston of Manassas, Va. The family will receive friends at the residence. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Hairston Family Cemetery. The family is aware there are many friends who would like to attend but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the family would like to encourage you to leave your memories and condolences online. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hairston.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville assisted living facility confirms COVID-19 outbreak, says a person who tested positive has died
-
Three more cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville
-
Search continues for second man after boat capsizes in Blairs pond; one body recovered
-
Goodyear blames pandemic for millions of dollars in losses
-
Danville man facing DUI charges of manslaughter, maiming in early-April wreck
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.