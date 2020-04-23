Hazel Mills Hairston, 87, of 105 Fairmont Circle, Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Health Care, Eden, N.C. Born on June 29, 1932, in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Bailey Mills and Mary Louise Mills. She was married to the late Curnel George Hairston Sr. She was survived by two sons, Gary Hairston (Michelle) of Danville, Va., and Michael Hairston of Manassas, Va. The family will receive friends at the residence. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Hairston Family Cemetery. The family is aware there are many friends who would like to attend but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the family would like to encourage you to leave your memories and condolences online. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hairston.

