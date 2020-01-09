Derek Lamont Hairston, 45, of 4500 Alan Kent Drive, Apt 2, Killeen, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Seton Medical Center, in Harker Heights, Texas. Born on April 23, 1974, in Eden, N.C., he was the son of the Rev. Charles Hairston and Judy Clark Hairston, who survives. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents, survivors include one son, Darion Franklin of Academy, Texas; one brother, Cory M. Hairston (Tamaisha) of Culpeper, Va.; paternal grandmother, Doretha Hairston of Cascade, Va.; three nieces and a host of other relatives and close friends. He was predeceased by a paternal grandfather, Elder Robert Hairston; and maternal grandparents, Louise Hagwood Clark and Thomas Bryant Clark. The family will receive friends at the residence of his parents, Judy Hairston (Charles), 188 Serene Court, Cascade, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held, Friday, January 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan L. King Sr., Eulogist. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hairston family.
Hairston, Derek Lamont
Service information
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
12:00PM
Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home Inc
707 Wilson St
Danville, VA 24541
