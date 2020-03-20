Pelham, N.C. Mrs. Audrey Victoria Foster Gwynn, of 5346 Allison Rd. Pelham, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus it will only be a walk-in viewing and graveside service. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of FultonWalton Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.fultonwaltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home in Yanceyville, N.C.
To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Gwynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
