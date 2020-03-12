Sylvester Leo Guy, 61, of 261 Walter Beavers Road, Danville, Va., departed his life on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Virginia and the son of Ms. Lover Kate Guy and the late James L. Guy. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Jeremiah Guy of Hay Market, Va.; two daughters, Javita Johnson Thomas (Lamont) of Danville, Va., and Lovey Guy of Hay Market, Va.; four brothers, Archie Guy (Betty) of Danville, Va., Sterling Guy (Phyllis) of Blairs, Va., Clarence Guy (Delores) of Java, Va., and Mac Guy of Chatham, Va.; three sisters, Sylvia Walker the Rev. London, Teresa Calloway (late Silas Calloway Jr.), and Ramonia Robertson (Frank), all of Danville, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church with the pastor, the Rev. Michael Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing was held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
