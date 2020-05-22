Ms. Costella Geraldine Gunter, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born in Keeling, Virginia, on December 15, 1918, to the late Maggie Johnson Gunter and the late John A. Gunter. Ms. Gunter was a lifelong, devoted member at Danville's White Rock Baptist Church, educated in the Danville public school system, and worked at Health-Tex as a career seamstress. She was the last survivor of nine children. She has numerous nieces and nephews, one of whom is Michael, a nephew, who cared for her faithfully. Ms. Gunter was loved by her fellow church members, friends, and family, all of whom will miss her dearly. A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. All attendees at the service are asked to observe social distance guidelines. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Gunter family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
May 23
Graveside
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Oak Hill
100 Walters Mill Rd
Danville, VA 24541
100 Walters Mill Rd
Danville, VA 24541
