Mrs. Maggie Conner Guill, of 1015 Elm Court, South Boston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the age of 88. Mrs. Guill was born on April 29, 1931 in Halifax County to Johnnie Lee Conner and Hattie Womack Conner. On September 27, 1951, she married Aubrey Lewis Guill. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, especially making prayer shawls and afghans. Mrs. Guill and her husband enjoyed fishing and instilled this love of fishing in all three of their sons. She was a member of Centerville Baptist Church in South Boston. Mrs. Guill is survived by her sons, Aubrey Guill Jr. and his wife, Neva, of South Boston, Randy Guill and his wife, Joyce, of South Boston, and Kenneth Guill and his wife, Janice, of Sutherlin. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Conner of Clover, Jimmy Conner and wife, Mary Lee, of Richmond, and Glen Conner. Also surviving are five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as her special friend, Nathaniel Peade. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Aubrey Guill Sr. Visitation will be held at Brooks Lyon Funeral Home, Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and other times at her residence. The funeral will be held in the Betty B. Jones Chapel at Brooks Lyon Funeral Home on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.brookslyon.com. The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street.
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
7:00PM-8:30PM
Brooks Lyon Funeral Home
115 Main St.
South Boston, VA 24592
Dec 23
Funeral
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:00AM
Brooks Lyon Betty B. Jones Chapel
115 Main St.
South Boston, VA 24592
