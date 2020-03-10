Jane Pyrtle Groff, born in Rockingham County to the late Alex R. Pyrtle Sr. and Lillie E. Smith Pyrtle, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Annie Penn Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mike Campbell and Pastor Ryan Burris officiating. The family will see friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home. Jane was a woman of many talents, one being the pianist at Beaver Island Baptist Church for 16 years, where she met and married Reverend John Groff. Married for 54 years, they served many churches including, Thompsonville Baptist, Ringgold Baptist, in Virginia where she served as the secretary and many church interim positions. Other than her parents, Jane was preceded in death by brothers, James and Aubrey Pyrtle; sister, Dorothy Minor; nephew, Keith Pyrtle; and niece, Lynnette Harris. Survivors include her husband, the Reverend John Groff; brother, Alex Pyrtle and wife, Brenda; sisters, Doris Blackburn and Bonnie Mulligan and husband, Roger; and 10 niece and nephews. John and the family would like to thank caregivers, Diann Wilson and Peggy McCollum for a wonderful job. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
