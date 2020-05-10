Patricia Layne Griffith, 84, of Bloomington, Minn., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born January 27, 1936, in Jasper, Ala. to the late Douglas Autteberry and Ruby Self Layne. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Andrew Princev. Mrs. Griffith was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church. She attended Danville School of Nursing and worked at Danville Memorial Hospital. Patricia later went to work at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. where she retired from. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her longtime companion CiCi the chihuahua. Patricia lived most of her life in Danville, Va. Patricia is survived by daughters, Carla Maria Princev and Sonya Lea Olofsson; sons, William Gregory Griffith (Janice), Douglas Keith Griffith, Charles Anthony Griffith (Lupe), and Paul Stephen Griffith; brother, Harry Yeatts (Sylvia); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Fund, PO Box 7262, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 (admin@americancancerfund.org) or Saint Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Griffith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

