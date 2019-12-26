Richard Walter Griffin Sr., 77, of 333 Church St., departed this life on December 24, 2019. Mr. Griffin was born in Caswell County, N.C. on September 6, 1942, a son of the late George Walter Griffin and Ersley Kendrick Griffin. Mr. Griffin retired from Pepsi Bottling Company where he was a delivery driver. He was of the Baptist faith. On September 6, 1974, he married to Ruth Stewart Griffin, who died on June 21, 2016. Survivors include a son, Donald Griffin; three daughters, Sandra Hudgins, Brenda Byrd, and Peggy Sue Dove; four brothers, George, Harry, John and Charlie Griffin; eight grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, and wife, two sons, Ricky Griffin and Ben Emerson Jr.; and two brothers, Frank and James Griffin, predeceased him. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel conducted by the Rev. Carl E. Burger. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Griffin family.
Griffin Sr., Richard
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Griffin, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.