Shirley Spicer Griffin, 81, of Hilltop Garden Apartments entered into Heaven on Friday, January 17, 2020, after a decline in health for past 6 years. Shirley was born on March 7, 1938, in Pelham, N.C. a daughter of the late Hollis Spicer and Inez Roberts Spicer. She worked in Dan River Inc. where she was an Inspector. She attended Westover Baptist Church. She was an avid artist, winning several awards for her talent. She was married to Bobby Eugene Griffin, who preceded her. Survivors include two daughters, Susan G. Herman, Tammy G. Fulton (Charles); a brother, Curtis Spicer; a granddaughter, Angela Hayes; four great-grandchildren, Tara, Travis, Timothy, and Tripp; and two great-great-grandchildren, Liam and Aurora. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by a sister, Helen S. Ingram; and brothers, Irvin, Fred, and Raymond Spicer. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by Pastor Scott Randlett. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home and at other times at the residence of her daughter Tammy Fulton, 822 Kristen Lane. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Griffin family.
