Marguerite Lillian Patterson Gregory, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home in the Whitmell community. She is survived by her daughter, Julia Gregory Johnson and husband, Mark. And as she always liked to say "my favorite grandson," Casey Johnson and "my favorite granddaughter," Molly Johnson and very soon-to-be husband, Rob Tuttle. She is also survived by one brother, John Henry "Dump" Patterson and four sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Kate Kirks Patterson; stepmother, Vernie Barker Patterson; husband, Albert Gregory; son, George "Bean" Gregory; brothers, Calvin Patterson and Charles Patterson; and sister, Annie Mae Scearce. Margaret had a heart of gold. She was ready to help anyone, even though she never learned to drive. She was a gifted cook. In her early married life, she had weekly standing orders for her homemade pies and cakes. Every summer and fall was spent canning and freezing the bounty of the garden, some years preserving as many as 600 jars. After blackberry and grape vines were planted, she preserved hundreds of jars of jelly, many of which became beloved gifts for friends and family. Her hard work did not go to waste. She was always sending food to the sick and shut-ins. She loved to send cards to anyone and everyone for any occasion big or small. She didn't aim to forget anyone. She was a founding member of the Tunstall Young Homemakers in January 1961. She served as President for many years. She enjoyed attending the meetings and the state conventions. She was the family historian and hosted family reunions for many years. She was a beloved sister, mother, daughter, friend, and neighbors and an avid lover and collector of Santa's and Cardinals, or red birds, as she called them. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home, from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care 730 E Church St., St #13, Martinsville, VA 24112, or Tunstall Fire & Rescue 740 Tunstall High Rd, Dry Fork, VA 24549. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Gregory family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
