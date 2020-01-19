Joel Patrick Gregory, 63, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born in Danville on August 19, 1956 to the late Andrew Harrison Gregory and Christine Burton Gregory. Joel was a graduate of Tunstall High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology at College of William and Mary and his Master of Science in Geology at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He was employed in the oil and gas industries during the 1980's and 90's and moved to Wyoming in the late 90's to build custom log homes. He returned to Danville to teach at Danville Community College and the University of Richmond until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Joel is survived by two brothers, Harrison (Harry) Burton Gregory of Medellin, Columbia, South America and Eugene (Gene) Allen Gregory; and his wife, Katherine of Casanova, Va. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. from Townes Memorial Chapel. Interment will be private. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is respectfully serving the Gregory family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
