Eleanor "Elna" Brown Gregory, age 98, of Roman Eagle Nursing Home, formerly of Mount Hermon, went to her Heavenly Home, Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born May 25, 1921 in Pittsylvania County, to the late Walter L. and Lucy Scruggs Brown. Eleanor lived most of her life at Mount Hermon. She had worked for Dan River and Health Tex for a number of years. She was a homemaker and seamstress in her later years. To her family and friends, she was a modern day Dorcas (in the Bible). An excellent seamstress who made and altered our clothing for many years. She was a member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church where she was a member of the Keenagers, the Adult Choir, The New Generation Choir and had worked in the Children's department for over 50 years. She was a precious part of the Friends of Barnabas in Honduras, making dozens of slings for mothers to carry their babies in. She also made cancer pads for many cancer patients. She was married to Davis H. Gregory Sr. for 64 years until he passed July 16, 2005. She also is predeceased by a precious son, James R. Gregory. She is survived by a son, Davis H. Gregory Jr. and wife, Brenda of Danville and five grandchildren, R. Alan (Michelle) Gregory, Brian D. (Maggie) Gregory, Amanda G. (Mike) Hancock, Melanie G. Stowe and Rebecca G. (Ryan) Clapp. Also six great-grandchildren, Judah, Elijah, and Avigale Gregory, Troy and Miranda Hancock and Danielle Adkins. She is also survived by a sister, Judy L. Brown and a brother, Bobby W. (Donna) Brown. She was also predeceased by a sister, Martha B. Giles and five brothers, Raymond, Walter Jr., Oscar, Kenneth and Melvin Brown. Funeral services will be held 2 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA 24540 with the Rev Steve Chromy and the Rev. Johnathan Hilliard officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, prior to the funeral service at Norris Funeral Service, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to Mt Hermon Fire and Rescue, Franklin Tpke, Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Gregory family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Gregory, Eleanor "Elna" Brown
