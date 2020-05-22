Thelma Hopkins Grant, 86, of 682 Berryman Ave., Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence. Born April 20, 1934, in Rockingham County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late John Hopkins Sr. and Carolyn Daniels Hopkins. She was married to the late Robert E. Grant Sr. A Graveside service was conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Jerome Coleman, Eulogist. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Grant family.

