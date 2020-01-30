Garland C. Grant of Dry Fork, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born on June 1, 1929, to the late Nannie Elliott Grant and the late Charlie W. Grant in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Billie Alford Grant. Garland was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, where he also taught Sunday school. He collected cigarette lighters, of which he had more than 400. He was the owner and operator of Grant's Store, and he was a graduate of Whitmell Farm Life School. Garland also served as a Corporal in the United States Military for two years during the Korean War. In addition to his wife, Garland is survived by his daughter, Julie Anne Dean (Jeffrey) of Newnan, Georgia; his son, Joseph Elliott Grant (Angie) of Rolesville, North Carolina; and his grandchildren, Anna Dean, Katie Dean, Winston Grant, and Lilly Grant. He was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. A funeral service will be held at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Ronny Tote presiding. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Grant family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
