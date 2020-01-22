Paul J. Goodman Jr. of Danville, Virginia, passed away on January 20, 2020, at the age of 58. He was born on July 3, 1961, to the late Peggy Hancock and the late Paul L. Goodman Sr. in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Tamara Hudgins. Paul was a kind, generous, hard-working man that would help others and touched many lives. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and was the owner of Efficient Construction. In addition to his girlfriend, Paul is survived by his sons, Michael Lyle, James Goodman, and Justin Goodman; his brother, Tony Goodman, and his four grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with the Reverend David Hatcher officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 until 1:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or charities of your choice. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Goodman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Goodman Jr., Paul J.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Goodman, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.