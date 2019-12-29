Allen Conway Goodman, of South Boston, Va., passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born in South Boston, Va. on May 13, 1932 and was 87 years of age. He was the son of the late Hugh Allen Goodman Sr. and the late Lelia McDaniel Goodman. He was married to the late Jean Ferrell Goodman. He was a member of Oak Level Presbyterian Church. Conway was an Eagle Scout and remained active with Boy Scouts of America. He was Scout Master of Troop 410 from 1961 to 1997. Under Conway's guidance, 25 Scouts earned their Eagle Rank. He impacted the lives of many people, and also volunteered with Special Olympics. Conway retired from American Tobacco Company. Allen Conway Goodman is survived by his mother-in-law, Wilsie Ferrell of Vernon Hill; two sisters, Bernice G. Spencer of Chesterfield, Dee G. Childress and husband, Dave, of Rougemont, N.C.; one brother, Hugh Allen Goodman and wife, Nancy, of Raleigh, N.C.; host of nieces and nephews; devoted friend, Carolyn Starkey; son, Jake Newcomb of Alton, Va. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Oak Level Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Don Nance officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, one hour prior to the service at Oak Level Presbyterian Church. For memorials, please consider Oak Level Volunteer Fire Department, 1190 Oak Level Rd, Halifax, VA 24558 or Boy Troop 410, 1035 Jones Trail, Vernon Hill, VA 24597 or Oak Level Presbyterian Church, 2005 Oak Level Rd., Halifax, VA 24558. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
To plant a tree in memory of Allen Goodman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
