Danny M. Goad, 74, of Danville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after a decline in health for the past two years. Danny was born in Danville, Va. on January 18, 1946, a son of the late George M. Goad and Marion Thompson Goad. Danny worked as a plumber and was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing and hunting. He was a bowler and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was of the Baptist faith. On July 1, 1966, he married, Patsy Hudgins Goad, who died on February 18, 2013. Survivors include a daughter, Penny G. Farthing (Steve); a son, Raymond Nelson Goad; a sister, Charlene G. Owen; six grandchildren, Megan Farthing, Hunter Goad, Tyler Goad, Haley Farthing, Draven Harger, Chase Farthing; and two great-grandchildren, Kinley and Kolby Love. In addition to his wife, a brother, Leo Nelson Goad; and a great-grandson, Robert Rayford Love Jr., predeceased him. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel conducted by the Rev. John Lester. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the residence of his daughter Penny, 5137 US Hwy 29, Blairs, Va. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Goad family.
