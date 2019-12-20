Mrs. Thelma H. Glass, 88, of 13820 Halifax Road, Java, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence. Born July 30, 1931 in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Hankins and Rebecca White Hankins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Glass Jr.; four sons, John David, Randolph, Grover and Baby Isaac Glass; two brothers, James and Willie Hankins; and two sisters, Virginia Hankins and Fannie Barksdale. Mrs. Glass was a homemaker and a member of the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Mattie Sue McClary of New Jersey, Jersey Joe Glass (Rosa) of Blairs, Virginia, Garland T. Glass (Elma) of Chatham, Virginia, George Glass III of Richmond, Virginia, Joann Glass Hightower (Sherman) of Danville, Virginia, Herman Glass (Daisy) of Java, Virginia and Yolanda Glass Calloway of Chatham, Virginia; two sisters, Rebecca Ferguson of Collinsville, Virginia and Margie Logan of Java, Virginia; 26 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mrs. Glass will be conducted on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Otis R. Dillard, officiating and Minister Kimberly Kelly, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
