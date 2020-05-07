Ethel "Bet" Elizabeth Glass Ethel "Bet" Elizabeth Glass, 69, formerly of Java, Virginia, passed away in her Newport News, Va., home on Friday, May 1, 2020, due to cancer related complications. Ethel was born in Halifax, Va., on May 25, 1950. She was educated in the Halifax County Schools. She later moved to Java, Va., where she was a long time member of Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church serving as a member of the Senior Choir. Ethel was employed at Lane Company in AltaVista, Va., for a number of years and later was employed at Disston in Danville, VA until the factory closed. Ethel's hobbies included playing cards, fishing and spending time with her family. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Jeremiah and Florine Miller; and two brothers, James Miller and Thomas Miller. Ethel is survived by four children, Lee Miller of Hampton, Va., Janet Dickerson (Morris) of Newport News, Va., Melvin Barksdale of Woodbridge, Va., and Donald Barksdale of Lynchburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, Jenise Badgett (Corey), Antwann Dickerson, Jelissa Dickerson, Janean Dickerson, Shaneka Barksdale, Timothy Witcher, and Lee Miller Jr.; one special step grandson, Kevin Anderson; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Lois Reid, Annie Earl Reid, and Gracie Miller; three brothers, Leon Miller, Thomas Miller, and Louis Earl Miller, all of Halifax,Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Ethel was blessed to have had two special friends that stood by her side for years, Linda Dixon of Danville, Va., and Carolyn Kendrick of Chatham, Va. The Fitzgerald Family of Java, Va., was her dedicated extended family. Ethel also had three special extended granddaughters, Bernadette Wake, Sherita Smith and Niambia Johnson. A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Chapel of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment Danville, Va. Drive in Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Ethel E. Glass will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church 857 Java Rd. Java, Va. Interment will follow in the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Java, Va. Pastor Antonel A Myler Sr. Officiating and Eulogizing. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence of Karen Coleman, 121 Colonial Ct., Apt. C. Danville, Va., 24540 at 11:45 a.m. on the day of the service. Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main St., Danville, VA, the Rev. Jeffrey L, Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, (434) 799-9262. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family"
