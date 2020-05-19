James "Ronnie" Ronald Gilliam Sr., of Providence, N.C., passed away at his home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 78, after his five year battle with cancer. He was born on July 22, 1941, to the late James Woodrow and Una Garrison Gilliam. He was happily married to his loving wife, Marie Davis Gilliam, for 54 years, who survives him at the residence. Ronnie was evidently a loving husband, father, brother and most of all "Papa". He loved his family and especially all his grandchildren. Ronnie was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and faithfully attended when his health allowed. In addition to his wife, Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Gilliam Hollie (Ricky); and his son, James Ronald Gilliam Jr. (Misty); along with seven grandchildren, Garrison, Makenzie, Nathan, Kaleigh, Victoria, Austin and Chloe; and his brothers, Larry W. Gilliam (Nancy) and Neal G. Gilliam (Laura). He was predeceased by one brother, Donald W. Gilliam. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews and numerous friends. A private service and burial will be held, but feel free to stop by and pay your respects to the family, who will be at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Shady Grove UMC, 1705 Shady Grove Road, Providence, NC 27315. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Gilliam family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
