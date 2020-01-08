Nina Atkinson Giles, age 69, of Chatham, Va., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born on October 1, 1950, in Danville, Va., to the late Jim Atkinson and Sarah Lester Atkinson. Nina was married to Billy Lee Giles Jr. who survives of the residence. She was a member of Marion Baptist Church. Nina earned her masters degree from Radford University and taught in the Pittsylvania County School system for thirty eight years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Megan Lindsey Sims (Al) of Dry Fork, Va.; a son. Rob Lindsey of Lynchburg, Va.; a sister, Julia Gatewood (Bill) of Dry Fork, Va.; a brother, Charles Atkinson of Dry Fork, Va.; and three grandchildren, Lindsey Evans, Madeline Evans and Cassie Evans. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Marion Baptist Church with Dr. Henry Meadows officiating. Interment will follow at the Giles Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Marion Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Marion Baptist Church Building Fund. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Giles family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Giles, Nina Atkinson
Service information
Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Marion Baptist Church
2669 Marion Road
Chatham, VA 24531
Jan 9
Funeral
Thursday, January 9, 2020
2:00PM
Marion Baptist Church
2669 Marion Road
Chatham, VA 24531
