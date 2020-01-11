Gossie "Sonny" Evans Gibson Jr., 84, of 1649 Ringgold Road, Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020, after being in declining health for the past several years. Mr. Gibson was born at the family home in the Ringgold community on January 2, 1936, a son of the late Gossie Evans Gibson Sr. and Lucille Motley Gibson. He had lived his entire life in the Ringgold Community and was a graduate of Dan River High School, Class of 1955. He and his wife, Christine owned and operated the former Gibson's Grocery and later Gibson's Supermarket in Ringgold. He was one of the founders of Ringgold Golf Club and a charter member of Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Gibson was a founding member of the Lakewood Evangelical Methodist Church (now Lakewood Community Church), a former Sunday school teacher and enjoyed working with the youth. On November 2, 1955, he married Doris Christine Sowers Gibson, who died September 5, 2019. Mr. Gibson is survived by a son, Duane Evans Gibson (Belinda) of Danville, Va.; a daughter, Christi Gibson Motley (Rodney) of Keeling, Va.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Gibson and a sister, Barbara Fuquay. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. from the Lakewood Community Church by the Reverend Ryan Call and the Reverend Silas Seamster. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the church from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and at other times at the residence, 1649 Ringgold Road, Ringgold, VA 24586. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Ringgold Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 10, Ringgold, VA 24586. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Gibson family.
