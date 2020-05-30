Nancye Richardson Gery, age 77, of Danville, Va., passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a rapid decline in health over the last two months. She was born on July 17, 1942, to the late Frances Shumate Richardson and the late Joseph Carter Richardson Jr. in Danville, Virginia. She is survived by her husband Melvin Douglas Gery Sr, with whom she was married for 59 loving years. In addition to her husband, Nancye is survived by her son, Melvin Douglas Gery Jr. (Melissa) of Danville, Virginia; her sister, Joanne Gentry of Danville, Virginia; her brother, Jim Richardson (Janet) of Danville, Virginia; her nieces, Betty Jo Dehart (Dean) of Danville, Virginia, and Kim Gentry of Rocky Mount, Virginia; her nephew, Bobby Gery (Ashley) of Isle of Wight, Virginia; and her grandchildren, Gabrielle Gery Decker (Ty) and Mathew Joseph Gery. In addition to her parents, Nancye is predeceased by her brother, Joseph Carter Richardson III; and her nephews, Brian Richardson and Mack Gentry. Nancye graduated from Brosville High School. After many years of service, she retired from Dan River Mills in the Data Processing Dept. Nancye liked to read, play on her computer, and shop for bargains. She never met a stranger and she was quite the hugger. She had a kind heart and delighted in helping those in need. Her two grandchildren were her most treasured blessings. Nancye was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and cherished her church family. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bob Yeaman officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Gery family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Nancye Gery, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 31
Graveside
Sunday, May 31, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Danville Memorial Gardens
4849 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
4849 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.