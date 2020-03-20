Keith "Grasshopper" Edward Gentry Keith "Grasshopper" Edward Gentry went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on March 14, 2020. He had been in declining health for several months and passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Being respectful of the COVID-19 situation, a memorial Service will be planned for a later date.

