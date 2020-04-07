Betty Compton Gentry, 88, passed away at her home on Monday morning, April 6, 2020. She was born in Ringgold, Va., a daughter of the late Willie Lynwood Compton and Sarah Bertha Henderson Compton. She was married to Ivey Franklin "Mickey" Gentry for 47 years, until his death on June 23, 2000. Betty was a graduate of Dan River High School and was employed with the City of Danville in the Water and Gas Department from 1951 to 1989 and was an executive secretary in Reidsville, N.C. for five years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Averett Compton (Erma) and a sister, Marie Compton Sadd (Victor). She is survived by a brother, Eldridge Webster Compton (Katherine); two nephews, Carl Lynwood Compton (Rita) and William Averett Paulius (Paulette); a great-niece, Cara Krebsbach (Mark); great nephews, Matthew Paulius, Carl Edward Compton (Kelly), Michael Compton and Joseph Compton; and great-great nieces and nephews, Lily, Everett, and Cowen Paulius and Ella, Maya and Brea Krebsbach. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park with James K. Turpin officiating. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Gentry family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

