Betty Compton Gentry, 88, passed away at her home on Monday morning, April 6, 2020. She was born in Ringgold, Va., a daughter of the late Willie Lynwood Compton and Sarah Bertha Henderson Compton. She was married to Ivey Franklin "Mickey" Gentry for 47 years, until his death on June 23, 2000. Betty was a graduate of Dan River High School and was employed with the City of Danville in the Water and Gas Department from 1951 to 1989 and was an executive secretary in Reidsville, N.C. for five years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Averett Compton (Erma) and a sister, Marie Compton Sadd (Victor). She is survived by a brother, Eldridge Webster Compton (Katherine); two nephews, Carl Lynwood Compton (Rita) and William Averett Paulius (Paulette); a great-niece, Cara Krebsbach (Mark); great nephews, Matthew Paulius, Carl Edward Compton (Kelly), Michael Compton and Joseph Compton; and great-great nieces and nephews, Lily, Everett, and Cowen Paulius and Ella, Maya and Brea Krebsbach. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park with James K. Turpin officiating. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Gentry family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
3 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Danville-Pittsylvania district; officials say they are prepared, have necessary supplies for now
-
Danville woman who tested positive for coronavirus waited nearly two weeks for results
-
Health official: 'There is community transmission in Danville'
-
Goodyear extends shutdown 'until further notice'
-
Owner planned to close Danville's Main Street Coffee Emporium in June, but coronavirus sped up the process
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.