Aileen Keller Gentry, 92, of 556 Chaneys Store Rd., Ringgold, Va., passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her residence, after a decline in health for the past two years. She was born on April 23, 1927, in Spartanburg, S.C., a daughter of the late Rufus Keller and the late Opal Young Keller. She spent all of her life in Pittsylvania County where she worked as the head cashier for Kroger. After Kroger, she worked as a Pittsylvania County school bus driver for thirty-five years. She also owned and operated Aileen's Hobbies, Crafts, and Dolls, on 58 East. In her spare time, she enjoyed scrapbooking. She was a member of the Riverbend P. H. Church. Survivors include a son, Keith Gentry (Tammie); a daughter-in-law, Annette Lowery (Bill); three grandchildren, Cortney, Ian, and Lauren Gentry; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Walker; and a brother, Beecher Keller. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Howard Wilson Gentry, who died July 1991; a son, SSgt. Kenneth Gentry, who died in 1991 in Operation Desert Storm; and three brothers, Everett, Alton, and Jack Keller. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Harvey Hazelwood and the Rev. Ken Milam officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times will be at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, Ringgold, VA 24586. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Gentry family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Gentry, Aileen Keller
To send flowers to the family of Aileen Gentry, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Aileen's Funeral Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.