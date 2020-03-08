Harvey Lee Garrett passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Iris Hill Garrett, who passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1929 in Danville, Va., a son of the late William Silas Garrett and Nina Eanes Garrett. He was employed with The Commercial Appeal newspaper his entire life until retirement, finally purchasing the newspaper in 1978. Mr. Garrett spent much of his retirement at his "home away from home" at Hyco Lake, which he adored. An avid woodworker, he was quite talented building much of the furniture in his home. He served in the United States Army until 1952 and was stationed at Camp Polk, Louisiana until he was discharged after an accident incurring third degree burns. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Garrett is survived by two sons, William Harvey Garrett and wife, Voinda and James Edward Garrett all of Danville; a grandson, Michael; a granddaughter, Lisa; and a great-grandson, Tanner Garrett. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday March 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Fred Unger officiating. Burial with Military honors will follow in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday night at the funeral home from 7 until 8 p.m. and at other times will be at 402 Clarkson Drive. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Garrett family. On-line condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Garrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments