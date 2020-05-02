Robert L. Garland Sr. BLANCH, N.C. Mr. Robert L. Garland Sr., of Blanch, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A viewing was held on Friday, May 1, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home following CDC guidelines. Private Graveside Service will be on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in High Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences maybe posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Garland, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

