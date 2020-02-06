Jesse Steven Gardner, age 65, of 165 Bowes St., Pelham, North Carolina, died on February 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on November 29, 1954, in Danville, Va., the son of the late Jesse Gardner and Mildred Jackson Gardner. Jesse grew up in the Dry Fork area and attended Tunstall High School. He enjoyed riding and restoring Harley Davidson motorcycles. He lived most of his adult life in Pelham, N.C. where he was self-employed as a mechanic. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, a daughter, Mary Michele Bennett (Jonathan) of Pelham, N.C.; two grandchildren, Anna Marie Bennett and Jon Waylon Bennett; also two sisters, Connie Gardner Horsley and Joan Gardner Hines of Dry Fork, Va. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gardner was predeceased by an infant son, Jesse Steven Gardner II. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Riverview Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel Custer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Gardner family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

