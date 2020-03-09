Margaret Walker Gammon, 82, of 6877 Whitmell School Road, Danville, Va., died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Danville. Margaret was born in Pelham, N.C., on January 30, 1938, a daughter of the late Joseph Lester Walker and Carrie Payne Walker. She lived her entire life in the Danville, Va. Margaret enjoyed caring for her children and her grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. On May 19, 1955, she was married to Marvin Averett Gammon, who predeceased her on December 9, 2017. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Dwayne Averett Gammon, on July 22, 2007. Survivors include three granddaughters, Tina Moore (Gregg) of Danville, Va., Brittany Gammon of Danville, Va., and Harlee Denny of Yanceyville, N.C.; and a sister, Bettie Keatts of Danville, Va. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Bob Yeaman officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the funeral home from 12:30 until 2 p.m. and at the residence at other times. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Gammon family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Gammon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
2:00PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments