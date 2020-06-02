December 8, 1928 - June 1, 2020 Richard Marvin Gallaway Sr., of 26 Stokesland Avenue, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Born in Dunkirk, New York on December 8, 1928, he was the son of the late Frank Gallaway and Irene Olrogge Gallaway. He attended North Collins Central School and served five years in the United States Navy. He attended Calvary Baptist Church, Edgewood Drive, where he served as an usher and van driver for many years. He was an active member of the Young at Heart Senior Citizen group. On December 20, 1952, he was married to the former Betty McCubbins and moved to North Collins, New York where he worked for Ford Motor Company in Buffalo, New York returning to Danville in 1985. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth Saabye and Sandra Kaczmarek and two brothers, Frank R. Gallaway and H. Dean Gallaway. He is survived by his wife, Betty of the home; a son, Richard M. Gallaway Jr. (Lynda) of Oviedo, Florida; and two daughters, Sandra Morton (Alfred) of North Collins, New York and Terri Strohmeyer (Scott) of Gowanda, New York. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Boyle and Donna Frank, both of New York State. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 416 Edgewood Drive, Danville, Virginia 24541. In order to comply with state and federal restrictions a private graveside service will be conducted at Mt.View Cemetery with Reverend Richard Markham and Reverend Daryl Joyce officiating. At other times the family will receive visitors at the residence. Swicegood Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Gallaway Family. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St. Danville, Va 24541
