Margaret Elizabeth Donovan Gagnon, of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the age of 74. She was born on May 25, 1945, to the late Marjorie Hunter and the late Bernard Donovan in Potsdam, New York. She is predeceased by her husband, John A. P. Gagnon. Margaret worked for Columbia Forest Products and was of the Catholic Faith. She is survived by her daughter, Clavel Gagnon; sons, Clinton Gagnon and Clark Gagnon; her sister, Darlene Sovie; and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Percy Younger officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Gagnon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Gagnon, Margaret Elizabeth
Service information
Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
Feb 2
Memorial
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:30PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
