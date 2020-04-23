Melissa Davis Fuquay, 43, of Yanceyville, N.C., died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her residence after a decline in her health for the past six months. Melissa was born in Danville, Va., on May 3, 1976, a daughter of Ronald Davis and the late Vickie Long Davis. She lived her life in Danville, Va. and Caswell County, N.C. She was a homemaker, and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her children and with her family, and she was an avid gardener. On January 21, 2000, she married Richard C. "Ricky" Fuquay Jr., who survives. In addition to her husband of the residence, Melissa is survived by her father, Ronald Davis and her stepmother, Francine Davis, of Danville, Va.; her children, Stephen Davis of Yanceyville, N.C., Madison Fuquay of Danville, Va., and Blake Fuquay (Casey Campbell) of Danville, Va.; a stepson, Travis Fuquay; a special granddaughter, Kyleigh Rose Fuquay; a brother, Kevin Owen (Christi) of Chatham, Va.; two sisters, Tiffany Davis Fulton (Justin) of Pelham, N.C., and Brittany Davis King (Brandon) of Pelham, N.C.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Adam Cook officiating. The family will be at the residence at other times. Also, the family suggest that memorials may be made to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of Caswell County, N.C., 208 County Park Road, Yanceyville, NC 27379. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Fuquay family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

