Melissa Davis Fuquay, 43, of Yanceyville, N.C., died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her residence after a decline in her health for the past six months. Melissa was born in Danville, Va., on May 3, 1976, a daughter of Ronald Davis and the late Vickie Long Davis. She lived her life in Danville, Va. and Caswell County, N.C. She was a homemaker, and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her children and with her family, and she was an avid gardener. On January 21, 2000, she married Richard C. "Ricky" Fuquay Jr., who survives. In addition to her husband of the residence, Melissa is survived by her father, Ronald Davis and her stepmother, Francine Davis, of Danville, Va.; her children, Stephen Davis of Yanceyville, N.C., Madison Fuquay of Danville, Va., and Blake Fuquay (Casey Campbell) of Danville, Va.; a stepson, Travis Fuquay; a special granddaughter, Kyleigh Rose Fuquay; a brother, Kevin Owen (Christi) of Chatham, Va.; two sisters, Tiffany Davis Fulton (Justin) of Pelham, N.C., and Brittany Davis King (Brandon) of Pelham, N.C.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Adam Cook officiating. The family will be at the residence at other times. Also, the family suggest that memorials may be made to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of Caswell County, N.C., 208 County Park Road, Yanceyville, NC 27379. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Fuquay family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville assisted living facility confirms COVID-19 outbreak, says a person who tested positive has died
-
Three more cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville
-
Search continues for second man after boat capsizes in Blairs pond; one body recovered
-
Goodyear blames pandemic for millions of dollars in losses
-
Danville man facing DUI charges of manslaughter, maiming in early-April wreck
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.