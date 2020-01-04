BLANCH, N.C. Frances Iola Brandon Fuqua, age 95, of Blanch, N.C., entered into the presence of her heavenly father on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born on February 20, 1924 she was the daughter of the late William Robert Brandon and Nannie Belle Mise Brandon; the youngest of four children and the last of her generation. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Hunley (Mike) of Yanceyville, N.C., Elaine Wood (Ray) of Danville, Va., Helen Anderson (Champe) of Ringgold, Va.; a son, Aubrey Taylor Fuqua Jr. (Elizabeth) of Yanceyville, N.C.; grandchildren, Ken Wood, Tina Wood, Jason Grant and Aubrey Joseph "A.J." Fuqua; great- grandchildren, Kenneth Michael Wood, Helen Renee Grant and Chloe Adaline Fuqua; step grandchildren, Ricky Grant and Vicki Mobley (Dom); step great- grandchildren, Justin and Kodie Grant, Jessica Gentry, Evan and Ellis Mobley; a very special niece, Patricia Gunter (Harold), whom she loved as a daughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Taylor Fuqua; a brother, Lawrence "Buster" Melvin Brandon; two sisters, Edith Margaret B. Gauldin and Ila Mae B. Fuqua. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church with Pastor Steve Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Harrelson Funeral Services Chapel in Yanceyville, N.C. and other times at the home at 743 Kimbro Rd., Blanch, NC 27212. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Harrelson Funeral Services of Yanceyville, N.C. is privileged to be serving the Fuqua family.

