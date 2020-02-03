John Arthur Fulton, age 72, of Spencer, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Johnny was born December 21, 1947 to the late Pearl Chandler Wyatt and James Franklin Fulton. Johnny worked in the textile industry until he retired. John is survived by his wife, Nancy Pruitt Hill; his children, Debbie Foley, John Fulton Jr. (Kristie), Wendy Patterson, Tammy Allen (Leslie), and Billy Hill; sisters, Betty Pruitt (Ray), Patricia Coward (Jerry) and Susan Gillispie; brother, Charles Fulton (Tammy); 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and 17 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sons, Gary Fulton and Steve Fulton; daughter, Donna Jones; sister, Jackie Earles; brother, Tony Fulton; and stepfather, Sam Wyatt. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Sheldon Baptist Church, 2486 Old US Hwy 29, Pelham, NC 27311. A visitation will be held one hour before the service. Brother Tim Anderson and Dale Herndon will be officiating. At other times, the family will be at the residence, 178 New Well Dr., Spencer, Va. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
Fulton, John Arthur
