CHATHAM, Va. Minister Frank Bernard Fuller, age 85, of Chatham, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on May 23, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Allie Lee Fuller and the late Eston Mays Fuller. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Ann Jeffries Fuller. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Frank B. (Lee Anne) Fuller Jr., Richard (Paula) Fuller, Bryan Fuller, and Robert (Dayna) Fuller; 11 grandchildren, James (Jimmy) Fuller, Gina Fuller Chapman, Meghan Fuller Coates, Frank (Trey) Fuller III, Lauren Fuller Owen, Stephen Fuller, Jacob Davis, Hannah Franke-Fuller, Jonah Franke-Fuller, Lucas Fuller, Justin Fuller; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joe Daniel (Jamie) Fuller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Lynn (Jeff) Fuller; a brother, Charlie Lee Fuller; and sisters, Mary Lou Sours and Melva Davis. He was a member and pastor at Oak Grove Christian Church for over 50 years He taught English, United States Government and was a guidance counselor at Dan River and Chatham High Schools. He was head of Hi-Y and Tri-Hi-Y at Dan River and Chatham High Schools. He sponsored the senior class for many years, drove the activity bus and kept score for many ballgames. He served as a member of the Chatham Rescue Squad, served on the board, and as chairman and became an honorary life member in 1992. He was a founding member of the Food Bank of Northern Pittsylvania County and chairman for several years, as well as a Camp Pitt leader for many years. He was a graduate of Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU), formerly Roanoke Bible College. He received degrees from Milligan College and Lynchburg University. He was instrumental in founding a scholarship at MACU for new ministers. He was a member of the Christians Hour Quartet and was on the Christians Hour Radio broadcast at WBTM. He never turned down anyone who asked him to perform a wedding or a funeral whether they were a member of his church or not. He was known for his great bear hugs. Funeral services will be conducted at Oak Grove Christian Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Oak Grove Christian Church on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:30 until 8 p.m., and at other times will be at the residence, 21028 US HWY 29, Chatham, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Frank B. Fuller Scholarship Fund at MACU, 715 N Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, C/O Iris Dance, 138 Conway Rd., Danville, VA 24540. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Fuller family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
N.C. authorities charge Danville woman in death of her 3-month-old son
-
Four suspects arrested in drive-by shooting of Danville apartment last week
-
Danville business owners say $15-an-hour minimum wage would lead to eliminations of jobs
-
With more space for law enforcement equipment, Danville Police Department switching vehicles to SUVs
-
In federal court, former Danville hospital employee pleads guilty to stealing medication
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.