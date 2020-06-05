Huntley Bass Friend, age 78, of 125 Hedrick Dr., Chatham, Va. died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1941, in Courtland, Va., the daughter of the late George Quinton Bass and Jenny Laine Bass. Friend was a wonderful name for Huntley as she knew the meaning of true friendship. She will be remembered for the impression she made on the many children that she taught in nursery school, passing on her love of nature to them through her walks through the Loblolly Woods, her second classroom. Huntley was known for her love of family and friends, her wit, her green thumb, her many dogs, and being a second mom to so many over the years. An avid lifelong gardener and flower arranger, she was a former member of the Garden Club of Virginia and past President of the Chatham Garden Club. She was an active member of the community and the Chatham Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John Arthur Friend Jr., and her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Bass Meditz. She is survived by one daughter, Laine Friend Moore of Chatham, Va.; one son, John Arthur Friend III (Chip) and his wife, Julie Woodson, of Richmond, Virginia; six grandchildren, Benjamin Huntley Moore, Grayson Owen Moore, Elizabeth Rose Moore and Ashley Mae Moore of Birmingham, Ala., and Caroline Ashton Moore of Chatham, Va., and John Arthur Friend IV (Jack) of Greensboro, N.C. An outdoor service will be held at the Bannister Bend Farm, Markham, Va. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Friend family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
