Mr. Tigue Eugene Franklin, age 85, of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 3, 1934, in Halifax Co., Va., to the late Thomas Eugene Franklin and Wilcie Martin Crawford. Before his retirement, Mr. Franklin, worked for the City of Danville Department of Public Works, as a division chief for 46 years and was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Adkins Franklin of the residence; children, Jeffrey Franklin (Theresa) of High Point, N.C., Lisa Franklin (Leslie Baker) of Charles City, Va., and Jason Franklin of Danville, Va; grandchildren, Mike Franklin and Justin Franklin (Carley); and great-granddaughter, Courtney Franklin. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Swicegood Funeral Home with Pastor Denver Shakelford officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Franklin family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tigue Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments